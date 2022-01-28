Dowen College to put new processes in place as board of governors step down





Dowen College has announced the stepping down of the founding members of the board of governors, including its chairman and founder Dr O. Olumide Phillips. Tomi Borisade in a statement for Dowen College Board of Governors said the executives “have chosen to retire and pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned […]

