EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite selected by Intersat for Internet connectivity over Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Senegal￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Multi-year deal representing several hundred Mbps

• Showcasing yet again satellite as a robust and cost-effective infrastructure to bridge the digital divide

PARIS, France, 26 January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Intersat, one of Africa’s leading providers of Internet solutions, have signed a multi-year deal representing several hundred Mbps to address the connectivity needs of enterprises, institutions and individuals in Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Senegal.

Under the agreement, which represents the totality of the available capacity over these countries, Intersat will leverage the unparalleled coverage and reach of EUTELSAT KONNECT to provide a robust and high-quality Internet service to customers located beyond the limits of terrestrial infrastructure.

EUTELSAT KONNECT is a new-generation High Throughput Satellite offering unprecedented operational flexibility, delivering significant resources for broadband…