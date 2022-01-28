Foundation equips youths with life skills — Appointments — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ubong King Foundation (UKF) has reiterated its commitment towards empowering young entrepreneurs, especially through education and equipping them with critical thinking tools for societal development.





The foundation also aims to wean the youths from a dependency mindset to a productive one and influence them to reposition themselves for maximum productivity.



This was disclosed by Co-Founder, UKF, Dr Unyime-Ivy King at a press conference announcing its yearly conference tagged, ‘THINKATION 2022; Create your World.’



Explaining the theme of the conference, she said the name is a creative merger of thinking and education.



“We believe that thinking is the missing component in our young minds and businesses today and that is why we are painstakingly putting this event together to challenge parochial mindset and improve their critical thinking processes. A mind that has been trained critically is one that has been stretched and can take on challenging situations…