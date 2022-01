Nigeria is home to some of the greatest footballers the world has witnessed, such as Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Sunday Oliseh, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Rashidi Yekini, Segun Odegbami

The post Iheanacho relishes reunion with Awoniyi in Eagles’ attack appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper