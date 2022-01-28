‘Lethal finisher’ Vlahovic completes Juventus move | The Guardian Nigeria News

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has completed his transfer to Juventus from Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a four-year deal worth up to 90 million euros ($100m), the Turin club confirmed on Friday, hailing the arrival of a “lethal finisher”.

Vlahovic, who turned 22 years on Friday, has been the revelation of the first half of the season in Italy and is the league’s joint top scorer with Ciro Immobile on 17 goals.

Juventus announced the signing of Vlahovic in a deal worth 70 million euros, in addition to 11.6 million euros costs and bonuses up to a maximum 10 million euros.

The contract runs until 30 June, 2026.

The record 36-time Italian champions’ attack has been weakened by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and a season-ending injury to Federico Chiesa.

Juve sit fifth in the table and have scored only 34 goals in 23 Serie matches, 11th-best in the division.

Twenty goals in 24 appearances, between Serie A and Coppa Italia, in the first part of the