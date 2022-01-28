N544m Grass-cutting fraud: Court rejects EFCC exhibits against ex-SGF | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Charles Agbaza of an FCT High Court in Friday rejected evidence by a witness of the EFCC in the trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

Lawal is charged alongside his younger brother, Hamidu, who is a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited; an employee of the company, Suleiman Abubakar; Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John Monday; the two companies: Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited.

The EFCC charged them with 10 counts of fraud relating to contract awarded by the Presidential Initiative for the North-East (PINE) for the removal of evasive plant species to the tune of N544million.

They all pleaded not guilty.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Agbaza agreed with the defendants that the court in 2021 rejected some exhibits on the said phone.

He added that the EFCC was only attempting to bring into the court records, exhibits already marked rejected.

The judge held that any oral…