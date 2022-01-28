Seven boycott Ekiti guber primary over alleged manipulation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Exercise fair, credible, Oyebanji declares

• Police intercept 12 more hoodlums in Ekiti

It seems time to seal the crack in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti is not now, as yesterday’s party primary in the state ended in chaos.

Seven aspirants boycotted the primary, alleging fraud and manipulation, claiming that the process had been hijacked to favour the alleged anointed candidate of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

They demanded that the process be delayed for some days for all to be prepared. The aggrieved aspirants, in a statement, in Ado-Ekiti, described the primary as a sham, urging the party’s leadership to cancel the exercise.

The protesters include Otunba ‘Demola Popoola, Kayode Ojo, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Oluwatoyin Afolabi Olufemi Bamishile and Bamidele Faparusi.

The statement reads: “The seven aspirants herein received with rude shock and dismay the purported list of the local government election committee and ward election committee made up solely by party…