The Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA), on behalf of the entire Chibok Community, on Saturday in Abuja, indicated that 110 of the 276 girls abducted in April, 2014, are still unaccounted for.

The post 110 abducted Chibok girls still unaccounted for – Community says appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper