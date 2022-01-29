Barty ends 44-year drought in ‘dream come true’ Australian Open | The Guardian Nigeria News

An imperious Ashleigh Barty said it was a dream come true after on Saturday becoming the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years, but the memories made along the way were more important than the trophy.

The world number one was 5-1 down in the second set against fearless American Danielle Collins but came storming back to win on a tiebreak and sweep past the 27th seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) and be crowned Australian Open champion.

It was a third Slam title for the 25-year-old after her breakthrough French Open success in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, joining Serena Williams as the only active player to win majors on all three surfaces.

“It’s a dream come true for me and I’m just so proud to be an Aussie,” said Barty.

“It’s incredible, time and time again we’ve come so close, and now to have my hands on such a beautiful trophy after an exceptional fortnight is just unbelievable.

“But for me, it’s about the memories more than the trophies, it’s the…