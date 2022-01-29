Ojy Okpe: ‘In building your career as a woman, understand the power you possess’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ojy Okpe is an international model, television anchor and budding filmmaker. She had her primary education at Queensland Academy, attended Rainbow College before she bagged a degree in Communications and Film Production from the St. Johns University, New York. The TV anchor at Arise TV is breaking new boundaries using her hit show, What’s Trending With Ojy Okpe to tell meaningful stories, while taking viewers on insightful and entertaining creative journeys.

Modelling actually paved the way for Ojy’s foray into television as an executive at Arise TV, a portfolio under which she has developed and produced mini Bio-documentaries. The Emmy award winner honed her passion for film ever since her first day on a Hollywood production where she worked on multi-million dollar films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Spiderman 3 and Confessions of a Shopaholic. The CEO of Third Mainland Productions is also set to launch into the stratosphere of movie productions. In this interview with IJEOMA…