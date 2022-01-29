Pride, agony of Super Eagles fans at  Cameroun 2022 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite Super Eagles’ elimination in the round of 16, GOWON AKPODONOR continues his coverage of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun. In this report, he captures the mood of some Nigerians on the day Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles forced bitter pills down the throat of Coach Augustine Eguavoen and his players in Garoua

Long after the Senegalese referee blew his whistle to end the Round of 16 tie between the Super Eagles and their Tunisian counterparts, Muyiwa Sadiq, a Nigerian football fan based in Lome, Togo, sat quietly in a corner of Stade Roumdi Adjia, with his eyes glued on the scoreboard.



He looked so worried. On his right hand was a small green-white-green flag of Nigeria. And on his left was a match ticket stamped 10,000 francs.

Sitting behind Sadiq was his 14-year-old son, Suleiman. Both father and son flew from Lome, Togo, to watch the AFCON, and also support the Super Eagles since the Hawks of Togo could not qualify for the biggest African football showpiece in…