Cameroon are through to the semi-finals of their Africa Cup of Nations after Karl Toko-Ekambi’s double fired them to a 2-0 win over Gambia on Saturday in the hosts’ first game at the tournament since the deadly crush in Yaounde.

The post Toko-Ekambi goals fire Cameroon into Cup of Nations semi-finals appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper