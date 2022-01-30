Reps, Foreign Ministry fight over spending power of missions  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• 2022 Appropriation Act Allows Missions To Spend Without Supervising Ministry’s Approval.

• Auditor General, NASS To Check Books Periodically For Accountability

• Spending Budget Without Recourse To Ministry Eliminates Bureaucracy —Reps

• Says Move’ll End Sordid Tales Of Neglect, Debts, Salary Arrears

• Approval Is To Prevent Financial Recklessness — Foreign Ministry

The row between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the House of Representatives over the power the latter granted heads of Nigerian Missions abroad to expend their capital allocations without further approval from the ministry is yet to settle.

And if President Muhammadu Buhari does not wade into the matter and bring it under control, it may degenerate into a situation where the grass bears the consequence of a fight between two elephants.

As things stand, the House of Representatives believes it is exercising its constitutional checks and balance function on the executive. But the Ministry sees the…