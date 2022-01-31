All Products Are Equal But Some Products Are More Equal Than Others | The Guardian Nigeria News

“From complex engineering solutions to commodities bestowed upon us by nature, there is absolutely no product or service you cannot differentiate, charge a little bit more for, and make more money on.”

The title of this article is inspired by a famous line from George Orwell’s award-winning allegorical novel, Animal Farm, “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” In Animal Farm, as it is in capitalist economies, those that strive for equality soon find it to be an illusion, as there will always be people with more privileges than the majority.

And individuals with more privileges generally stand out – even in face-only photographs! I came across an interesting study, The Visibility of Social Class From Facial Cues, published in the Journal of Personality & Social Psychology (May 2017). The summary of the study, also published by the University of Toronto in July 2017, is that about 70% of the time, people can tell high income-earning…