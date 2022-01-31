Cameroon crush stadium given green light to host Cup of Nations final — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The final of the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday lifted its suspension of the venue where eight people died in a crush on January 24.

CAF’s announcement means that the second semi-final scheduled for February 3 will go ahead at the ground along with the February 6 final.

“Having noted the recommendations and undertakings from the government in regard to additional security provisions…the CAF Organising Committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olembe Stadium,” African football’s governing body said in a statement.

“The Local Organising Committee and the government of Cameroon having significantly increased security and resources at the Olembe Stadium, (CAF) are confident that the safety and security of spectators and visitors will be assured.”

The disaster happened prior to last Monday’s last-16 tie between hosts Cameroon and…