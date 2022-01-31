





Ayodele Adetayo, is an ICT teacher and Training and Staff Development Coordinator at Grace High School in Lagos. Our interview happens during his final lesson for the day, and seeing his calm demeanour in a classroom full of energetic, and loud youngsters is impressive. He’s giving us this time because we’re talking about doing things […]

The post Innovative methodologies and new perspectives are empowering Nigerian educators appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper