It’s Egypt versus Cameroon semifinals as Pharaohs silence Atlas Lions — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Egypt needed a hero after going down to Morocco five minutes into their quarterfinal clash, and Mohammed Salah, one of the best players in the world today, rose to the occasion.

Although Salah had scored only one goal in Egypt’s past four matches, he chose yesterday to show Africa that he is still the king of the game when he rallied his mates to a befitting 2-1 defeat of the Atlas Lions and a place in the semifinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Before yesterday, Cameroon had not been a particularly clement country to the Egyptians, who were looking to surpass the second-round finish they recorded two years ago when they hosted the competition.

They started badly, losing to Nigeria 0-1, beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 and defeated Sudan by the same margin to make the round of 16, where they dispatched Cote d’Ivoire after a nail-biting penalty shoots out.

Yesterday, Egypt looked like a different team as they roused their fans with determination and a hunger for success that was…