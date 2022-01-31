Oyo government to inaugurate mobile app to tackle land-related issues | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oyo State government says it will, on Feb. 11, inaugurate a mobile app to help residents have easy access to land information services, without physical presence at the Ministry of Lands.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, on Sunday in Ibadan.

Olayiwola said that the application, also known as “Ilè D’olà Exchange” under the Private Networks Nigeria Limited (PNN) initiative, would be the first of its kind in the country.

He said that it would avail residents of the state the opportunity of making enquiries and suggestions on government services and also get faster responses on all issues.

The commissioner also said that the initiative was part of the government’s strategic measures to shore up its internally-generated revenue (IGR).

The statement also quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PNN, AbdulRahman Odunowo, as saying that the new innovation was…