Adamu panel asks for time, Feb 26 APC convention shaky | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘Efforts to reconcile aggrieved chieftains inconclusive’

• We will carefully study interim report of committee, Nnamani assures

Doubts that the proposed national convention of governing All Progressives Congress (APC) would hold on February 26 as earlier scheduled were, yesterday, raised by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led Reconciliation Committee, which sought for an extension of time.

Chairman of the nine-man committee, Adamu, said it was left for the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to determine whether to adhere to the committee’s recommendations or not before going ahead with the convention.

Speaking with reporters after submitting his committee’s interim report, Senator Adamu, who is also a former governor of Nasarawa State, disclosed that more work needs to be done to reconcile aggrieved party faithful across the country. He said the committee has requested for an additional week to explore avenues of achieving total reconciliation of…