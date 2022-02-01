Court remands Kano ex-commissioner for allegedly defaming Ganduje | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Kano State Magistrate Court, yesterday, ordered the remand of former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji, in Kano Correctional Centre.

Magaji, who is standing trial on four counts bordering on criminal defamation of character against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, was ordered to remain in detention after his bail application was denied.

The critic of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and Ganduje was first arraigned on Friday, but hearing was stalled due to his sudden inability to hear and speak at the court.

The court had directed that the suspect be remanded at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where the medical services of the police will attend to his health challenges.

When he was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Aminu Gabari, yesterday, at Court 58, Magaji pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him.

After denying the charges, the prosecution counsel, Wada Ahmed Wada, filed oral application, asking for adjournment…