





Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche is now the leading all-time highest goalscorer in the Indian Super League (ISL). Bartholomew Ogbeche, a 37-year-old forward, scored a brace for his club Hyderabad FC on either side of halftime to take him top of the charts in the Hero Indian Super League’s all-time scorers’ list. With Ogbeche’s goals, Hyderabad […]

The post Nigerian striker Ogbeche is Indian Super League all-time leading goalscorer appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper