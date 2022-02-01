Russian forces ‘clear and present danger’ for Ukraine | The Guardian Nigeria News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday that Russian forces massed on the border represented a “clear and present danger” to Ukraine.

“We see large numbers of troops massing, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign,” Johnson said at a press conference with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Our view is that time is urgent and this is something that needs to be addressed now.”

Johnson urged Russia to pull back troops and choose diplomacy, warning that any invasion would be a “disaster.”

“It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy, and I believe that is still possible,” he said.

Johnson jetted into Kyiv as part of a Western diplomatic offensive aimed at deterring Russian President Vladimir from launching an incursion that the Kremlin denies it is planning.

The West has sounded the alarm over the threat posed by more than 100,000…