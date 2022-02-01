WHO warns ‘premature’ to declare victory over Covid | The Guardian Nigeria News

The World Health Organization chief warned Tuesday that it is too early for countries to either declare victory over Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.

“It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

“This virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes.”

His comment came as Denmark on Tuesday became the first EU country to lift all of its domestic Covid curbs despite record numbers of cases of the milder Omicron variant, with a number of other countries eying similar moves.

“We’re concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines and because of Omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary,” Tedros said.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said, stressing that “more Covid-19 transmission means more deaths.”

The UN health…