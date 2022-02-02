Biden relaunches cancer ‘moonshot’ to halve death rate | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Joe Biden announced a relaunch of the government’s cancer “moonshot” effort in a White House ceremony Wednesday, setting a goal of cutting the US death rate from the disease by half.

The ambitious effort was first launched in 2016 with $1.8 billion in federal funds spread out over seven years. Only $400 million of that remains available to cover this year and 2023.

Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, spearheaded the original project as vice president under Barack Obama. Speaking to a packed room in the White House, he said he wanted to breath new life into “an American moment.”

“This is a presidential priority,” he said: to “end cancer as we know it.”

The goal, Biden said, is to cut today’s age-adjusted death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years.

He proposed achieving this through leadership in marshalling resources for a more united effort between patients, hospitals, biopharmaceutical companies and…