Deconstructing Male Fashion — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Ilemona Akpa 02 February 2022 |

4:40 pm When we think of flowers, we think of pretty, girly, cute, everything but masculine. From dress to pants and even accessories, women have an unspoken ownership of florals such that guys in floral prints become an interesting conversation starter. Masculinity and menswear have long been tied together. It’s no wonder that menswear gravitates towards dark…

When we think of flowers, we think of pretty, girly, cute, everything but masculine.

From dress to pants and even accessories, women have an unspoken ownership of florals such that guys in floral prints become an interesting conversation starter. Masculinity and menswear have long been tied together. It’s no wonder…