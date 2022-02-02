Dele Alli wants to be ‘happy’ again after Everton move — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Dele Alli said he wanted to rediscover the joy of playing football after securing a move to Frank Lampard’s Everton in an effort to revive his faltering career.

The England midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park, bringing his seven-year stay at Tottenham to an end late in the transfer window, which closed on Monday.

Alli, 25, was a member of Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad but has struggled under a succession of managers at Spurs in recent seasons and fallen out of the England reckoning.

“I’ve had a few good conversations with him (Lampard) already and he’s a player I’ve admired watching his whole career,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“To have the opportunity to work with him now is very exciting and hopefully I’m sure we’re going to do great things together.”

When asked his main motivations for the move, he said he wanted to enjoy playing.

“I just want to be happy playing football and I think working with Lampard…