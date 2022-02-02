El-Rufai seeks help as bandits kill 1,192, kidnap 3,348 in Kaduna — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘Nine persons kidnapped daily in 2021’

• Northwest needs a military theatre command to tackle banditry, says governor

• CAN calls for el-Rufai’s resignation, says report self-indicting

It was a sombre-looking Governor Nasir el-Rufai who, yesterday, reeled out gloomy details of the spate of insecurity that has held Kaduna State by the jugular.

Receiving reports of the security challenges facing the state compiled by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said Kaduna lost 1,192 residents to bandits attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 citizens were kidnapped.

The fatality figure represents an average of three residents daily in 2021. The report also shows that there is a 27.21 per cent increase in deaths, compared to 2020.

A review of media reports on 2021 killings shows that Kaduna is the second least secure state in Nigeria after Zamfara that tops the list.

Specifically, el-Rufai confirmed that an average of nine…