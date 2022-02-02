Hanifa's murder: Kano govt files five counts before high court





Kano State Government has filed five counts against Abdulmaliq Tanko and two others for their alleged murder of five years old Hanifa Abubakar in their Dakata quarters, Nassarawa local government area of the state. Tanko, along Hashimu Isiyaku and Fatima Musa are already standing on criminal trial before Senior Magistrate Muhammad Jibrin bordering on culpable […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper