Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Civil Aviation Bill, 2022, seeking to repeal the Civil Aviation Act, 2006.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Aviation at plenary.

Presenting the report, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Chairman of the Committee, said the aim of the bill was to provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria to confirm with the standards and recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He added that the legislation was aimed at establishing rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety.

“It will ensure that Nigerian’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented and consolidated,” he said.

He said the bill when passed would be applicable to all persons holding licenses that have been issued or validated by the Nigerian…