UN appoints Nigeria's Major General Sawyerr as UNISFA force commander







UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday announced the appointment of Major General Benjamin Sawyerr of Nigeria as the Force Commander for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Sawyerr succeeds Maj. Gen. Kefyalew Amde Tessema of Ethiopia to whom the secretary-general is grateful for his dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership during his […]

