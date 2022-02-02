US calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea: diplomats







The United States has requested an emergency meeting on Thursday of the UN Security Council on North Korea, which launched its most powerful missile since 2017 last weekend, diplomatic sources said Tuesday. The meeting is expected to be held behind closed doors. It is up to Russia, the president of the Security Council for the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper