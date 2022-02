Valerien Ismael was sacked as West Brom manager on Wednesday after the Championship club fell off the pace in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Ismael paid the price for West Brom’s run of one win in their past eight matches in all competitions. A damaging streak of three defeats in four […]

