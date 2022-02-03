Aubameyang hails chance of a lifetime after signing for Barcelona | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called joining Barcelona “the opportunity of his life” on Thursday and backed the club to regain its place among Europe’s elite.

Aubameyang was officially presented at Camp Nou after his signing was confirmed on Wednesday, the 32-year-old allowed to move on a free transfer after Arsenal terminated his contract.

His deal at Barca runs until 2025 although there is a break clause in June 2023 and a buy-out clause set at 100 million euros.

“I have always dreamt of playing in La Liga,” Aubameyang said.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for me, it’s been a dream since I was little and it’s the opportunity of my life. Barca is one of the best clubs in the world and I am very happy to be here.”

Barcelona will hope Aubameyang can help solve the team’s scoring problems this season and make the difference in their fight to finish in La Liga’s top four.

Plagued by debts of more than a billion euros and still recovering from the shock departure…