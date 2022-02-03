Bach — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The IOC would support an inquiry into the allegation of sexual assault made by Peng Shuai against a top-ranking Chinese politician — if she calls for one, its president Thomas Bach said Thursday.

Speaking on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony, Bach confirmed he would meet the tennis star while he is in the Chinese capital and said he hoped to find out more about her “physical integrity and her mental state”.

Peng, a former Grand Slam champion doubles player, was not heard from for nearly three weeks after alleging that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had forced her into sex.

She reappeared in public and conducted a video call in November with International Olympic Committee president Bach.

In December she denied ever making the allegation but it remains unclear how free and safe the three-time Olympian really is.

Bach told a press conference in Beijing: “It is not only a sign of respect, it is a necessity, to respect her, to listen to her…