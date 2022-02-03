Buhari walking his talk in corruption fight – FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s policy plank of fighting corruption is unwavering and on course.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who said this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said the administration had put in place structures that would not only check corrupt tendencies but make it unattractive and costly.

Mohammed highlighted the fundamental strategy of the administration in the fight against corruption and the successes recorded by the various anti-corruption agencies in justifying his position.

“The Buhari administration has taken bold measures to streamline cumbersome bureaucratic processes in the implementation of government policies, check corrupt practices and ensure accountability in the implementation as well as delivery of these policies.

“These reforms are all inclusive, cutting across all spheres of governance and not excluding even the private sector.

“They included the…