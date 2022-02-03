Europe in Covid ‘ceasefire’ that could see end of pandemic: WHO | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two years after the outbreak of Covid-19, Europe could soon enter a “long period of tranquillity” due to high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter, the WHO said on Thursday.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a ceasefire that could bring us enduring peace”, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.

“This context, that we have not experienced so far in this pandemic, leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquillity,” he added.

Europe would also be in a better position to fend off any resurgence in transmission, “even with a more virulent variant” than Omicron, he added.

“I believe that it is possible to respond to new variants that will inevitably emerge — without re-installing the kind of disruptive measures we needed before”, Kluge said.

However, he cautioned that the optimistic scenario would only hold true if countries continued their vaccination campaigns and intensified…