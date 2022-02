Assailed on all sides by escalating insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured Nigerians, particularly residents of the Northeast, that in the coming months, they will see a change from the subsisting protracted insurgency…

The post Insecurity: 10,366 killed in 2021, Buhari pledges change in North East appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper