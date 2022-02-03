Technology and climate: in support of a pragmatic approach | The Guardian Nigeria News

by Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales

PARIS, France, 3 February 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- What role can technology play in protecting humanity and safeguarding the future of the planet? In the context of an increasingly polarized public debate about climate change, these crucial issues are often misconstrued as being black and white. The conversation then becomes a simple back and forth between two diametrically opposed camps — the techno-optimists who believe that technology holds all the answers, and the techno-pessimists who favour a low-tech future and an end to growth.

I think it’s time to take another look at some of the more common arguments in this debate, which sometimes overlook the role of human creativity in environmental protection.

First, some people argue that technology cannot save the climate because it is precisely technology that got us into this rocky situation in the first place.

The post-war period is engraved in our collective memory as a time…