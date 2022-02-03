World's first malaria vaccine making inroads in western Kenya







Lucy Akinyi’s three children were infected with malaria so often she would be at their local health clinic in western Kenya every other week getting them treated. When offered the chance to protect her children with the world’s first vaccine against the deadly parasitic disease, Akinyi jumped at the chance. More than 100,000 children in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper