Conte says Spurs must learn from mistakes in transfer market — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Antonio Conte has passed scathing judgement on Tottenham’s recent history in the transfer market, saying they made “big mistakes” they cannot afford to repeat after the club offloaded four high-profile players on transfer deadline day.

Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who cost £55 million ($74 million) in 2019, returned to Lyon on the loan while fellow midfielder Giovani Lo Celso headed to Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Spain winger Bryan Gil, who only signed for Spurs in July, went to Valencia on loan and Dele Alli signed for Everton on an initial free transfer, with add-ons that could go up to £40 million.

Tottenham manager Conte, who was appointed in November, said the departures showed Spurs had previously made errors in the transfer market.

“It was strange because it means something went wrong in the past,” he said on Friday. “It was strange, I repeat in January to send four on loan (including Jack Clarke to Sunderland), and sell one player.

“It…