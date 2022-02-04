Greenwood arrest was a factor in Lingard’s failed move: Man Utd boss Rangnick | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said Thursday that Mason Greenwood’s arrest and suspension by the club was a factor in the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

While still in custody, the 20-year-old was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

United started Rangnick’s pre-match press conference by saying the German would not take any questions on Greenwood, who was released on bail on Wednesday, while a police investigation was ongoing.

Rangnick insisted United had a “normal” week of training ahead of Friday’s FA Cup fourth round match against Middlesbrough despite the Greenwood distractions.

“Obviously, I suppose, it was a topic within the team but they’re all human beings and Mason was part of the group until before we had our break,” Rangnick said.

“But, as I said, it was a good week of training. We could…