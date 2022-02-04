IPAN tackles Ohanaeze for berating non-Igbo presidential aspirants | The Guardian Nigeria News

Backs Obi on declaration of intent

A group, Igbo for Progressive And United Nationhood (IPAN), has condemned the way and manner in which Ohanaeze Ndigbo criticised politicians from other parts of the country, who declared interest to contest the nation’s presidency in 2023.

Besides, IPAN backed former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, for declaring his intention to contest the presidency in the event that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zones its presidential ticket to the South.

National President of IPAN, Lawrence Onuzulike, argued that all eligible Nigerians who meet the constitutional requirement to contest the office of the president should do so regardless of their regions, stressing that nobody should blackmail or discourage others from contesting.

In a statement issued, yesterday, Onuzulike flayed the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which he alleged, has been blackmailing other presidential aspirants from other regions and urged them to stop such…