Lampard starts Everton reign as minnows Kidderminster aim to topple West Ham | The Guardian Nigeria News

Frank Lampard will take charge of Everton for the first time when Brentford visit Goodison Park in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend while West Ham face a tricky tie against non-league Kidderminster.

Manchester United kick-off the round at home to Middlesbrough on Friday and Premier League leaders Manchester City face free-scoring Fulham, top of the Championship, the following day.

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the weekend’s action.

‘No illusions’ for Everton’s Lampard

Keen to restore his reputation after the frustrating end to his time as Chelsea manager, Lampard is ready for the challenge of lifting the gloom at Everton.

Lampard is back in management just over a year after his sacking by Chelsea, but the former England star arrives at Goodison Park with his new club in turmoil after Rafael Benitez’s disastrous reign.

Everton are just four points above the Premier League relegation zone, with their only win in their past six games…