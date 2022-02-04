Osun poll: Oyetola upbeat on his second-term chances, says APC unbeatable | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has ruled out the chances of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP) aborting his second term bid at the poll scheduled to hold 16th July this year.

Speaking shortly after submitting his expression of interest form at the APC secretariat in Abuja, he said the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) is firmly on the ground in Osun State.

“Well I can talk about my party the APC, it remains the party to beat anytime, any day,” Oyetola said. “I don’t see them having any extraordinary chance of doing what we are doing.

“The works, infrastructures that we have done is there for everyone to see. We have also received so much ratings from the people who are to decide in terms of what we have been able to do.”

Oyetola said in spite of the challenges of the paucity of funds, he had been able to ensure payment of workers’ salaries, provision of infrastructure, and various empowerment programmes to the citizenry in the…