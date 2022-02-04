Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome Baby | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze 04 February 2022 |

12:19 pm Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child via a surrogate. Nick, 29, and Priyanka announced the arrival of their child in a statement posted to their Instagram accounts on Friday, January 21. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during…

