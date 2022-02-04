Turai Yar’Adua’s cancer centre abandoned 12 years after raising billions | The Guardian Nigeria News

Aisha Buhari leads campaign against cancer

As the world marks World Cancer Day, today, the multi-billion naira International Cancer Centre (ICC) located on Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is yet to take off 12 years after the project was established.

Mrs Turai Yar’Adua, wife of the late former president, Umaru Yar’Adua, once had a grand dream to build a cancer centre in the nation’s capital that would cater, especially for the poor.

The state-of-the-art cancer centre was conceived after the former First Lady’s visit to the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Texas, United States in 2008.

On July 18, 2009, she assembled the rich and powerful to a fundraising in Abuja, which was also attended by his usually taciturn husband, battling some complicated diseases at the time.

Financial pledges made by the galaxy of guests to actualise her dream amounted to N6.8 billion and the ICC was born.

But since then, apart from the imposing structure on the…