Attack on the freedom of the press in Cameroon : judicial harness against La Voix Des Décideurs and its publication director￼ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The newspaper La Voix Des Décideurs and its Director of Publication, Marcien ESSIMI, are victims of judicial harassment by Senator NGOUCHINGHE Sylvestre, Business Manager and the company CONGELCAM SA. The latter have also lodged a complaint at the National Communication council (NCC) which has just summoned Marcien ESSIMI and his collaborator Eric Martial NDJOMO E.

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, 4 February 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Chased in a lawsuit by the company CONGELCAM SA and its Director General, Sylvestre NGOUCHINGHE following an investigation published on November 19th, 2021, and denouncing unorthodox practices in the supply of fish in Cameroon, including the violation of OHADA Law.

The Director of publication of the pan-African newspaper of Investigations, Analysis and General Information La Voix Des Décideurs, calls national and international opinion to witness the intimidation tactics and attacks on freedom of expression use by the powerful businessman…