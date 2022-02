Congratulatory messages have begun to come in for Oba-elect of Odo-Nla, Lagos, Prince Oluṣọga Elias Adeyẹmi Olowolekomọh, who emerged the Oba elect of Odo-Nla town in December among other five contestants to the ancient throne of Odo-Nla.

The post Congratulatory messages for Oba-elect Olowolekomoh appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper