Guinea interim assembly holds first post-coup session | The Guardian Nigeria News

The transitional assembly in Guinea, which is tasked with organizing a return to civilian rule after the military overthrow last year of President Alpha Conde, held its inaugural session Saturday.

All 81 members of the national transitional council, known by its French acronym CNT, were present for the day-long inaugural session in parliament buildings in the capital Conakry, AFP journalists noted.

Conde, who was Guinea’s first democratically elected president and had been in power since 2010, was deposed on September 5 at the age of 83.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who led the coup, was sworn in as interim president a month later, promising to “refound the state”.

He also vowed to fight corruption and reform the electoral system in order to hold “free, credible, Mali and transparent” elections.

The CNT, whose members were chosen by Doumbouya from lists submitted by political parties and associations, is tasked with drafting a new…