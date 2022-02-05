Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 day ago
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said fatalities reduced by 19.5 per cent within the FCT and Niger sector commands between 2019 and 2021.
8 hours ago
Veteran singer, journalist and actress Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed that her autobiography dubbed, My Father’s Daughter, is currently being adapted into a multi-part TV series of the same title.
10 hours ago
Prominent Alternative RnB Singer, Funbi Emiola, professionally known as Funbi, has returned after a five-year hiatus, with a new smash…
Source: Guardian Newspaper